MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Technical Advisory Committee of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) urged upon farmers to complete cotton sowing from April 30 to May 15 as it was suitable period for achieving enhanced production.

In a meeting, chaired by Director CCRI Chaudhary Zahid Mehmood, here on Wednesday, the farmers were instructed to get soil analysis as early as possible. They should apply fertilizers as per demand of soil. Only the recommended varieties of the cotton should be sown. In case they cultivate cotton on soil beds, they would achieve higher germination.

They recommended that the farmers should cultivate cotton by drill. They should also apply recommended poison to seeds as it would help keeping away sucking pests. The advisory board also proposed farmers not to burn remains of crops. The remains of the crops should also be ploughed.

The farmers should use Urea fertilizer by mixing it in irrigation water.

About soil preparation, they should use laser land leveler as it would help reducing over 25 expenses on irrigation. Per acre number of plants should be 17500 to 23000.