CCTV cameras and mikes to be installed at police stations: IGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police have decided to install CCTV cameras and mikes at all police stations which would be used to monitor the response of the cops with the visitors and also attitude with them.

The decision to this effect was made in a meeting chaired by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and also attended by DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, SSP (Investigation), all Zonal SPs, DSP and SHOs.

The meeting was held to review the security, crime and law and order situation in Islamabad.

The IGP directed all police officials to adopt courteous attitude with people and resolve their complaints on priority basis.

He said that mikes and CCTV cameras were being installed at all police stations which would be monitored through offices of IGP and DIG (Operations).

"The purpose of this step is to check response of policemen with the visitors and to talk with them directly in case of any issue," he added.

The IGP said that police officials including SPs and DSPs had been directed to specify an hour on daily basis for listening to public complaints and enhance meaningful coordination with general public.

He said that every official would interact with public and resolve their complaints on priority basis after remaining in coordination with them.

Islamabad police chief directed all police officials to ensure decent behavior with people whether on duty at their offices or police stations.

He asked all officials to eradicate crimes from their areas as incident of burglaries or street crime would not be tolerated at all.

The IGP directed the police officials to brief their subordinate staff before sending them to duty and ensure discipline among the employees.

He said that low-ranking officials are the backbone of any force and Islamabad Police would make every possible effort to strengthen its cops down to the level of Constable so that they could perform in an effective manner and play a leading role in ensuring protection to the lives and property of citizens. He also directed all police officials to listen to the issues of their subordinates and ensure maximum efforts to resolve them.

Earlier, DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar conducted a meeting with all police officials and inquired them about crime incidents in their respective areas.

He asked to take effective steps to curb house and auto-theft cases from their areas and compile list of targeted offenders besides crackdown against proclaimed offenders and drug pushers.

DIG (Operations) directed all police officials to accomplish their responsibilities in an effective manner as no laxity would be tolerated.