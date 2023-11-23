Open Menu

CCTV Cameras In City Markets To Be Made Functional For Security: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Rizwan Qadeer said on Thursday that problems of the traders’ community would be resolved on priority and CCTV cameras would be made functional at all important markets and bazaars in the city with the cooperation of traders.

In a meeting with a delegation of Chamber of Small Traders (CST) that called on him at his office, led by CST president Zafar Iqbal Siddiqui and comprising other office bearers Aziz Ansari, Sheikh Nadeem, Tahir Amjad, Aftab Awan, Badar Munir, Rana Younis, and others, the delegates apprised the DC of their problems and presented their demands in black and white.

DC said that traders’ community play a vital role in keeping the wheel of business moving and the activity generates sizable revenue every year.

Rizwan Qadeer said that providing a secure environment to traders was the responsibility of the government and promised to make CCTV camera systems functional at all busy markets while a traffic management system would also be enforced and lighting system installed.

He said that encroachments would also be removed from the markets. On traders’ demand, he promised that they would have a second look at the official rates of the state land.

He said special funds would be allocated to improve roads and infrastructure in markets and bazaars.

