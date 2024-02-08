Open Menu

CCTV Cameras In Use For Monitoring Polling Process Says DIG Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 01:50 PM

CCTV cameras in use for monitoring polling process says DIG Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur, Abdul Hameed Khoso on Thursday visited various sensitive polling stations and checked security arrangements.

Talking to media persons, he said that the polling process was being monitored with CCTV cameras to ensure a safe and secure atmosphere.

He said that special security arrangements had been put in place for holding peaceful elections in Khairpur and Ghotki districts.

DIG Sukkur said that the police department was working in collaboration with the local administration, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and other law enforcement agencies.

He said that these districts were divided into sectors, and sub-sectors to beef up the security and to deal with any emergent situation.

The police department had deputed more than 12255 police personnel in the Sukkur division to provide safety and security to the voters at all polling stations, DIG said adding that no untoward incident was reported from any part of these districts so far.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Sukkur Khairpur Ghotki

Recent Stories

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

1 hour ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

2 hours ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

2 hours ago
 Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

13 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

14 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

14 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

14 hours ago
 ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solang ..

ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan