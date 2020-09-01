UrduPoint.com
CCTV Cameras Installed At Panahgahs To Ensure Dwellers Safety

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 08:21 PM

CCTV cameras installed at Panahgahs to ensure dwellers safety

The shelter homes management has installed Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at all the 'Panahgahs' of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to ensure transparency in its affairs, besides safety of the dwellers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The shelter homes management has installed Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at all the 'Panahgahs' of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to ensure transparency in its affairs, besides safety of the dwellers.

"The move will not only provide secure environment to the residents of shelter homes but also help enhance monitoring of the establishments which will eventually lead to the better management and provision of all the required services to the daily wage earners," Prime Minister's Focal Person Naseem ur Rehman told APP on Tuesday.

He said hectic efforts were underway to transform shelter homes into places that could truly depict the vision of Prime Minister of Imran Khan for the betterment of downtrodden segments of the society.

Naseem said prime focus of management was to improve the quality services at the shelter homes for the daily wage earners.

Fresh recruitment were being made at the 'Panahgahs' to transform their makeshift status into permanent one.

To a query, he said there were six 'Panahgahs' operating across the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The areas, where the 'Panahgahs' were functioning in the Federal Capital, included sector G-9, Mandi Morr, Bahara Kaho, Taramari and Ternoal. One 'Panahgah' had been serving the poor and needy at Fawara Chwok, Rawalpindi, he added.

