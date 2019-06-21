The police have installed the latest CCTV cameras in all police stations of the city under supervision of DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan whereas monitoring of lockups has also been started through these cameras

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The police have installed the latest CCTV cameras in all police stations of the city under supervision of DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan whereas monitoring of lockups has also been started through these cameras.

The DIG has said that incidents and complaints of torture or misbehavior with criminals, misconduct as well as unlawful detention of citizens in lockups would be minimized to zero level. He said that the cameras had been linked with a control room of CPO's office as well as OPS rooms of DIG Operations and all divisional SPs of the city would ensure round-the-clock monitoring of behavior of the police with criminals in lockups.

Ashfaq Khan said that the standard of facilities provided to criminals at lockups would also be improved by the effective monitoring system.

He said that strict disciplinary as well as departmental action would be taken under internal accountability system against officers and officials involved in malpractices.

He said that installation of CCTV cameras at SHOs rooms as well as lockups will further help improve Thana Culture and stop incidents of police torture.

It is pertinent to mention that CCTV cameras have already been installed at SHOs rooms on the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab to monitor affairs of SHOs particularly their presence in police stations from 4pm to 6pm for redressal of grievances of visiting people.