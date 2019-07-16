CCTV cameras to be installed at polling stations: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The district administration announced to install CCTV cameras at polling stations in Bajaur tribal district, an official told on Tuesday.

He said the decision to install CCTV cameras at polling stations was approved in a meeting held here with deputy commissioner Usman Mehsud in the chair.

It's said that senior officials of the district administration, election commission of Pakistan and representatives of several departments were also in attendance.

According to the decision, the administration has planned to install CCTV cameras at all polling stations and polling booths in all the three provincial assembly seats in the district.

It said that officials of the election commission of Pakistan on the occasion briefed the participants about the arrangements of elections, adding that almost arrangements have been finalized.