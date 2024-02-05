Open Menu

CCTV Cameras To Be Installed At Sensitive Polling Stations: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured on polling day and CCTV cameras would be installed at sensitive polling stations for comprehensive monitoring.

During his visit to review arrangements at different polling stations here on Monday, the deputy commissioner said that 240 polling stations have been declared sensitive in the district where best security arrangements would be ensured to avoid any untoward incident.

He said that all possible measures were being taken to maintain law and order situation during the polling process.

He directed officers concerned to complete repairing of lights and furniture of polling stations at the earliest.

The deputy commissioner said that presiding officers have been directed to deliver polling material at polling stations till Tuesday to prevent any delay.

He said that strict monitoring was being ensured during the election campaign and added that violators of the election code of conduct would be treated as per law.

He maintained that returning officers would finalize polling results at the central election office while the Pakistan Army and other security agencies would remain in touch with the district administration to maintain peace during elections.

