CCTV cameras to be installed in 722 lockups of police stations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab , Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan directed the police officers to install CCTV cameras inside lockups of all 722 police stations of Punjab to check the incidents of torture during police custody and investigation.

The IGP issued the directions to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs through a directive here on Wednesday.

He also directed to integrate the system with central police office's monitoring and control room for effective monitoring of these cameras. In the directive, it has been directed that RPOs and DPOs should undertake the process of installation of CCTV cameras in all police stations of the districts and ranges under their supervision without any delay and all RPOs should ensure 24/7 monitoring of these cameras.

The IG Punjab expressed displeasure over illegal detention of people and abuse of powers by police officers/officials and said that high handedness and power abusers would not remain part of the police force and such officers and officials should be ready for strict disciplinary actions.

He directed the field officers that they should ensure zero tolerance by taking steps against officials responsible for torture under police custody and also make them accountable for this purpose. He said that such irresponsible officers and officials will be taken to strict punishments under Internal Accountability System in order to make them an example for rest of the force.

The IG Punjab directed all officers that they should speed up surprise visits of Police stations and also monitor the dealing of Police officials with the citizens who come to police stations for resolution of their grievances so that complaints of citizens regarding stern behavior of Police with them should be ended and no stone should be left unturned for resolution of problems and troubles of public.