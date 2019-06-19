UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCTV Cameras To Be Installed In 722 Lockups Of Police Stations

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 08:37 PM

CCTV cameras to be installed in 722 lockups of police stations

Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan directed the police officers to install CCTV cameras inside lockups of all 722 police stations of Punjab to check the incidents of torture during police custody and investigation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan directed the police officers to install CCTV cameras inside lockups of all 722 police stations of Punjab to check the incidents of torture during police custody and investigation.

The IGP issued the directions to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs through a directive here on Wednesday.

He also directed to integrate the system with central police office's monitoring and control room for effective monitoring of these cameras. In the directive, it has been directed that RPOs and DPOs should undertake the process of installation of CCTV cameras in all police stations of the districts and ranges under their supervision without any delay and all RPOs should ensure 24/7 monitoring of these cameras.

The IG Punjab expressed displeasure over illegal detention of people and abuse of powers by police officers/officials and said that high handedness and power abusers would not remain part of the police force and such officers and officials should be ready for strict disciplinary actions.

He directed the field officers that they should ensure zero tolerance by taking steps against officials responsible for torture under police custody and also make them accountable for this purpose. He said that such irresponsible officers and officials will be taken to strict punishments under Internal Accountability System in order to make them an example for rest of the force.

The IG Punjab directed all officers that they should speed up surprise visits of Police stations and also monitor the dealing of Police officials with the citizens who come to police stations for resolution of their grievances so that complaints of citizens regarding stern behavior of Police with them should be ended and no stone should be left unturned for resolution of problems and troubles of public.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Punjab Nawaz Khan All

Recent Stories

Haider Ali’s century guides Pakistan U19 to vict ..

30 minutes ago

Two Commodores Of Pakistan Navy Promoted To The Ra ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes ..

18 seconds ago

139 power pilferers caught in a day in South Punja ..

21 seconds ago

Supreme Court accepts NAB appeals against acquitta ..

23 seconds ago

IGP takes notice of injured person by Dolphin forc ..

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.