CCTV cameras to be installed in police stations to improve efficiency: IG Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon on Saturday said that installation of CCTV cameras in all the police stations across Sindh has been started which would be monitored by the respective office of the Senior Superintendent of Police.

Recommendations have also been submitted to the Sindh Home department to procure shoulder cameras to further improve the performance of the traffic police, he said this while talking to APP.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said that installation of CCTV cameras in the police stations will be started from the district Central - Karachi and the process of installation in most of the police stations is also in the final stages.

He said that at least four cameras are being installed in a police station including main gate, duty officer's room, police station lock-up and corridor.

IG Ghulam Nabi Memon said that citizens usually complain that they were not treated decently by the police in the police station.

After the installation of cameras, this complaint will be completely overcome, he added.

He said that only by changing the culture of the police station can the distances between the police and the common man be bridged.

He further said that incidents of robbery and looting were being reported across the city and one of the top priorities of the police was to curb street crimes and all necessary steps were being taken in this regard.

He said that it has also been recommended to the Sindh Home department to procure shoulder cameras for the officers of traffic police so as to adopt modern technology, which will be used to record video during challan on traffic rules violations. If the traffic police officer did not record video at the time of challan, then it will be considered as his mistake and departmental action will be taken against him, he said.