CCTV cameras to be installed on canal road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Close Circuit Television (CCTV) Cameras would be installed on Canal Road and important intersections of the city under Safe City Project.

During a meeting Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan said on Sunday that Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will provide financial assistance for installation of CCTV cameras.

He directed the IT experts of the district government and police department to immediately conduct survey and submit report by identifying important and suitable positions for installation of CCTV cameras on Canal Road and so that physical step could be taken for early completion of this project.

SP Security Mirza Anjum Kamal, DSP Ejaz and representative of FCCI were present in the meeting.