UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCTV Cameras To Be Installed On Canal Road

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

CCTV cameras to be installed on canal road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Close Circuit Television (CCTV) Cameras would be installed on Canal Road and important intersections of the city under Safe City Project.

During a meeting Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan said on Sunday that Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will provide financial assistance for installation of CCTV cameras.

He directed the IT experts of the district government and police department to immediately conduct survey and submit report by identifying important and suitable positions for installation of CCTV cameras on Canal Road and so that physical step could be taken for early completion of this project.

SP Security Mirza Anjum Kamal, DSP Ejaz and representative of FCCI were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Road Chamber Sunday Commerce TV Government Industry

Recent Stories

Capping operating capacity of commercial, economic ..

1 hour ago

Ajman’s Department of Finance addresses 100% of ..

2 hours ago

UAE Space Agency announces 10 Winners to join Arab ..

2 hours ago

Precautionary measures set to limit spread of COVI ..

2 hours ago

Nakheel Malls launches number of initiatives to ce ..

3 hours ago

112,521 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been ad ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.