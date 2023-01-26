UrduPoint.com

CCTV Cameras To Ensure Accelerated Pace, Quality On Tank City Road's Construction Work

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2023 | 03:20 PM

CCTV cameras to ensure accelerated pace, quality on Tank city road's construction work

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration has installed a system of CCTV cameras on the continuing road construction work to thoroughly monitor the pace and quality of work being undertaken under the 'Beautification Scheme'.

The 24/7 CCTV monitoring process was prompted after it was observed that the pace and quality of work could be compromised on the construction of main city roads.

According to the district administration official, a proper digital recording would be maintained at the District Commissioner Tank office and could be made readily available for the relevant officials and departments. The initiative is the first of its kind to utilize modern technology for bringing efficiency and transparency and safeguarding the public interests.

A mega construction work is in progress on the main 2.85 kms mono-city road under the district beautification scheme.

The total cost of the project is worth Rs112.553 million which included ancillary, structure, main drain, and Sui gas pit works.

The completion of construction work would ensure a snarl-free flow of traffic, giving a spur to trade and business activities, besides saving precious time for commuters and city dwellers. Whereas a proper drainage system would address the chronic issue of the choked drainage system of the city which often becomes a nuisance in the rainy seasons.

The Tank city population has witnessed a surge in the last few decades, while no viable construction work was carried out in the past to properly lay a macadamized road with proper planning and quality of work. The widened main road would also meet the transportation requirements of the adjacent villages.

The current Tank administration spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak has taken strenuous efforts by carrying out a massive anti-encroachment drive, making the precious chunks of government-owned land available for the construction of a widened major road.

