CCTV Footage Exposes Police's Claim Of Having Shot, Injured Suspected Criminal In Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 08:30 PM

CCTV footage exposes police's claim of having shot, injured suspected criminal in encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :A close circuit television (CCTV) footage has exposed the police's claim of having shot and injured a suspected criminal Suleman Katiari alias Salman in an encounter in the wee hours of February 4.

As per the footage, which has been shared on social media, 2 policemen could be seen taking away the suspect on February 2.

Katiar's family in immediate reaction to his injury and subsequent arrest had claimed that he was arrested from their residence in Memon Nagar area in Qasimabad on February 2.

A press release which was issued by the Hyderabad police spokesman on February 4 had claimed that SHO A-Section police station Imran Rasheed, ASI Nazeer Ahmed Shaikh and other policemen had shot and injured Katiari in an encounter.

According to the press release, the police were carrying out a snap checking in Latifabad unit 8 when the encounter happened.

The police claimed they signalled 2 suspicious persons riding a motorbike to stop but they tried to escape and opened fire on the police.

One of them, Katiari, sustained a gunshot and was arrested but the other one escaped.

