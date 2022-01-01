CCTV footage of attack on Bilal Yasin shows suspects fleeing scene

(@FahadShabbir)

The police, however, could not trace the suspects so far and were getting help of Safe City Authority and NADRA to identify them.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2022) A CCTV footage of the attack on Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MPA Bilal Yasin was surfaced on Saturday.

The assailants could be seen in the video clip while fleeing the scene after attacking Bilal Yasin. The reports suggested that the motorcycle of the suspect was without number plate.

Police sent the video to the laboratory to get better copy of the video and help was being sought from the NADRA to identify the culprits.

Bilal Yasin was targeted when he came out of a meeting with some party workers in the area on Mohni road.

The police registered FIR against the unknown assailants.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident, sought report from Lahore CCPO and directed the police to immediately arrest the suspects.

On the other hand, the condition of Bilal Yasin who received one bullet on his leg and two in his abdomen was out of danger.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident, terming it as an act of terrorism and inquired after the injured MPA. He called him late night as he was shifted to the hospital.