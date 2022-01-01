UrduPoint.com

CCTV Footage Of Attack On Bilal Yasin Shows Suspects Fleeing Scene

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2022 | 05:51 PM

CCTV footage of attack on Bilal Yasin shows suspects fleeing scene

The police, however, could not trace the suspects so far and were getting help of Safe City Authority and NADRA to identify them.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2022) A CCTV footage of the attack on Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MPA Bilal Yasin was surfaced on Saturday.

The assailants could be seen in the video clip while fleeing the scene after attacking Bilal Yasin. The reports suggested that the motorcycle of the suspect was without number plate.

Police sent the video to the laboratory to get better copy of the video and help was being sought from the NADRA to identify the culprits.

Bilal Yasin was targeted when he came out of a meeting with some party workers in the area on Mohni road.

The police registered FIR against the unknown assailants.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident, sought report from Lahore CCPO and directed the police to immediately arrest the suspects.

On the other hand, the condition of Bilal Yasin who received one bullet on his leg and two in his abdomen was out of danger.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident, terming it as an act of terrorism and inquired after the injured MPA. He called him late night as he was shifted to the hospital.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Injured Attack Shahbaz Sharif Chief Minister Police Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Road FIR Muslim From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Inquiry into Pandora Papers will be completed till ..

Inquiry into Pandora Papers will be completed till end of January: Reports

17 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes upon dispense of justice, rule of la ..

PM emphasizes upon dispense of justice, rule of law in Pakistan

38 minutes ago
 ANF seizes 808.800 kgs hashish, 261.600 kgs of opi ..

ANF seizes 808.800 kgs hashish, 261.600 kgs of opium

1 hour ago
 Two die in road mishap DIK

Two die in road mishap DIK

1 hour ago
 AJK president hopes 2022 to be year of Kashmir's f ..

AJK president hopes 2022 to be year of Kashmir's freedom

1 hour ago
 NUML awards 356 degrees, 14 gold medals to graduat ..

NUML awards 356 degrees, 14 gold medals to graduates of different programs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.