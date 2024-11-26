CCTV Footage Of Attack On Rangers Personnel Surfaces During PTI Protest
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 26, 2024 | 02:59 PM
Security sources say vehicle rammed into Rangers personnel was driven by ‘miscreants’ during PTI protest
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2024) A CCTV footage showing a high-speed vehicle hitting the Rangers personnel in Islamabad surfaced, the security sources said on Tuesday.
The security sources said that the vehicle which hit the Rangers personnel and claimed four lives was ran over by the ‘miscreants’.
The unfortunate incident took place on the night of November 26, 2024, at approximately 2:44 AM.
The security sources said that the vehicle, traveling at high speed, approached from behind a tree, struck the Rangers personnel, and continued to drive away.
As a result, three Rangers officers were martyred while three others sustained serious injuries.
The attack took place while the Rangers were in the process of being deployed at a checkpoint, sources confirmed, adding that the security forces described the incident as a premeditated and deliberate act by the miscreants.
They claimed that a fact clearly visible in the CCTV footage.
They said that the incident is being misrepresented on social media, with false narratives being spread.
The sources said that several videos of violent protesters had previously been circulated online.
CCTV footage would be used to identify the miscreants who allegedly carried out attack on Rangers personnel. The sources said that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in attacking the Rangers and police personnel.
