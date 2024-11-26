Open Menu

CCTV Footage Of Attack On Rangers Personnel Surfaces During PTI Protest

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 26, 2024 | 02:59 PM

CCTV footage of attack on Rangers personnel surfaces during PTI protest

Security sources say vehicle rammed into Rangers personnel was driven by ‘miscreants’ during PTI protest

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2024) A CCTV footage showing a high-speed vehicle hitting the Rangers personnel in Islamabad surfaced, the security sources said on Tuesday.

The security sources said that the vehicle which hit the Rangers personnel and claimed four lives was ran over by the ‘miscreants’.

The unfortunate incident took place on the night of November 26, 2024, at approximately 2:44 AM.

The security sources said that the vehicle, traveling at high speed, approached from behind a tree, struck the Rangers personnel, and continued to drive away.

As a result, three Rangers officers were martyred while three others sustained serious injuries.

The attack took place while the Rangers were in the process of being deployed at a checkpoint, sources confirmed, adding that the security forces described the incident as a premeditated and deliberate act by the miscreants.

They claimed that a fact clearly visible in the CCTV footage.

They said that the incident is being misrepresented on social media, with false narratives being spread.

The sources said that several videos of violent protesters had previously been circulated online.

CCTV footage would be used to identify the miscreants who allegedly carried out attack on Rangers personnel. The sources said that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in attacking the Rangers and police personnel.

Related Topics

Attack Islamabad Rangers Police Social Media Vehicle November From

Recent Stories

PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashe ..

PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashes

1 hour ago
 Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first ..

Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscrea ..

Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscreants with iron hand’

3 hours ago
 SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional ..

SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional petitions

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024

6 hours ago
Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery progr ..

Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme

16 hours ago
 Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreem ..

Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum

17 hours ago
 Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola

Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola

16 hours ago
 ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139

ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139

16 hours ago
 AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State Pre ..

AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State President.

16 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chau ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain announces ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan