CD Continues Cleanliness Operation On Second Day Of Eid

Muhammad Irfan Published June 18, 2024 | 10:20 PM

CD continues cleanliness operation on second day of Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) On the special instructions of Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday continued the 'clean Islamabad mission' on the second day of Eid-ul-Azha Tuesday.

The CDA officials destroyed 45,688 offals of the sacrificial animals and 757.767 tons of waste on the second day of Eid.

During the two days, the cleaning staff picked up total 144,688 offals and entrails, and destroyed them on scientific basis.

Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in a statement, expressed satisfaction on ensuring a clean environment for the citizens of Islamabad and appreciated the performance of CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa and his the entire team.

The CDA chairman said that so far 2507.676 tons of garbage had been destroyed in the cleaning operation.

He said on the second day of Eid, 45 complaints related to cleanliness were received, which were resolved promptly.

He said that the sanitation teams patrolled across the city including green belts, open spaces, drains and forest areas to ensure cleanliness.

