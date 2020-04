CD hands over 2000 bottles sanitizers for minorities

On the directives of Chief Minister KP, Director Civil Defence, Fahad Ikram Qazi on Thursday handed over 2000 bottles of sanitisers and masks to CM Special Assistant for Minorities, Wazir Zada for distribution among minorities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :On the directives of Chief Minister KP, Director Civil Defence, Fahad Ikram Qazi on Thursday handed over 2000 bottles of sanitisers and masks to CM Special Assistant for Minorities, Wazir Zada for distribution among minorities.

Wazir Zada also assured full cooperation to Civil Defense on behalf of minorities in fight against coronavirus.

MPA Ravi Kumar was also present on the occasion.