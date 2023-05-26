CDA accelerates anti-encroachment drive in various sectors

(@FahadShabbir)

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on the direction of Chairman Noor ul Ameen Mengal has accelerated the anti-encroachment drive on various sectors of the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on the direction of Chairman Noor ul Ameen Mengal has accelerated the anti-encroachment drive on various sectors of the Federal capital.

The Enforcement Directorate of CDA, the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, the Islamabad Police and the other relevant departments were taking part in the encroachment operation which was headed by the Director General Enforcement of the Authority, a news release said.

As per the details, the operation was launched in various sectors of the federal capital, several illegal constructions were demolished and encroached public land was retrieved from the land grabbers.

The operation was launched in the sectors including I-9, IJP Road, G-5, F-8, G-8, I-8, G-10, G-9, F-6 and Rawal Town where the authority has seized encroachment material equal to three trucks.

The encroachment operation was initiated from the IJP Road where the CDA teams removed the encroachments on the service road including a makeshift hotel, stone crush depot and Katchi Abadies (slums).

Furthermore, one truckload of encroachment items was also confiscated in Sector F-8 Markaz.

A special squad has also been established on the directions of the Chairman CDA which would continue the ongoing encroachment operation on the weekend.