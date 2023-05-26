UrduPoint.com

CDA Accelerates Anti-encroachment Drive In Various Sectors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2023 | 09:09 PM

CDA accelerates anti-encroachment drive in various sectors

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on the direction of Chairman Noor ul Ameen Mengal has accelerated the anti-encroachment drive on various sectors of the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on the direction of Chairman Noor ul Ameen Mengal has accelerated the anti-encroachment drive on various sectors of the Federal capital.

The Enforcement Directorate of CDA, the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, the Islamabad Police and the other relevant departments were taking part in the encroachment operation which was headed by the Director General Enforcement of the Authority, a news release said.

As per the details, the operation was launched in various sectors of the federal capital, several illegal constructions were demolished and encroached public land was retrieved from the land grabbers.

The operation was launched in the sectors including I-9, IJP Road, G-5, F-8, G-8, I-8, G-10, G-9, F-6 and Rawal Town where the authority has seized encroachment material equal to three trucks.

The encroachment operation was initiated from the IJP Road where the CDA teams removed the encroachments on the service road including a makeshift hotel, stone crush depot and Katchi Abadies (slums).

Furthermore, one truckload of encroachment items was also confiscated in Sector F-8 Markaz.

A special squad has also been established on the directions of the Chairman CDA which would continue the ongoing encroachment operation on the weekend.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Hotel Road Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

DeSantis May Struggle to Attract Voter Support Wit ..

DeSantis May Struggle to Attract Voter Support With Socially Conservative Agenda

5 minutes ago
 AUST to emerge as beacon of excellence in country' ..

AUST to emerge as beacon of excellence in country's education sector: Abbasi

5 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of Imran Khan's petition for quashing ..

LHC disposes of Imran Khan's petition for quashing 121 cases

5 minutes ago
 Moldovan Parliament Strips Opposition Lawmaker Tau ..

Moldovan Parliament Strips Opposition Lawmaker Tauber of Immunity

5 minutes ago
 PSX loses 65.14 points

PSX loses 65.14 points

12 minutes ago
 Putin Calls Reaction to Abolition of Visas With Ge ..

Putin Calls Reaction to Abolition of Visas With Georgia 'Completely Surprising'

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.