UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Accelerates Clearing Of Debris From Kashmir Highway

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 08:06 PM

CDA accelerates clearing of debris from Kashmir highway

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has accelerated clearing of debris from Kashmir highway and started tree plantation activity at the site in collaboration with Environment Wing of Metropolitan Cooperation Islamabad (MCI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has accelerated clearing of debris from Kashmir highway and started tree plantation activity at the site in collaboration with Environment Wing of Metropolitan Cooperation Islamabad (MCI).

Chairman CDA, visited and examined the ongoing operation and supervised the same personally.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier, CDA through a public notice directed the owners of demolished properties to clear debris lying on the right of way of Kashmir Highway on their own.

After expiry of dead line given to the former occupants/concerned persons regarding removal of demolished structures/building material laying on the right of Kashmir Highway G-12, CDA launched an operation for demolishing and removing leftover structures from the area.

Furthermore, tree plantation in the area, which was cleared from illegal occupants, is also being carrying out simultaneously to restore the natural beauty in the vicinity.

Related Topics

Dead Islamabad Same SITE Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Planning ministry clarifies media report on CPEC

24 seconds ago

Lahore Development Authority organises two-day PPR ..

26 seconds ago

Commissioner stresses to consider BOS statistics f ..

27 seconds ago

Sialkot-Lahore Motorway to be completed in current ..

29 seconds ago

Court turns down NAB plea for extension in physica ..

13 minutes ago

Fighting in DR Congo Intensifies Threat of Ebola S ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.