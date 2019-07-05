CDA accelerates clearing of debris from Kashmir highway

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has accelerated clearing of debris from Kashmir highway and started tree plantation activity at the site in collaboration with Environment Wing of Metropolitan Cooperation Islamabad (MCI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) : Capital Development Authority CDA ) has accelerated clearing of debris from Kashmir highway and started tree plantation activity at the site in collaboration with Environment Wing of Metropolitan Cooperation Islamabad (MCI).

Chairman CDA, visited and examined the ongoing operation and supervised the same personally.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier, CDA through a public notice directed the owners of demolished properties to clear debris lying on the right of way of Kashmir Highway on their own.

After expiry of dead line given to the former occupants/concerned persons regarding removal of demolished structures/building material laying on the right of Kashmir Highway G-12, CDA launched an operation for demolishing and removing leftover structures from the area.

Furthermore, tree plantation in the area, which was cleared from illegal occupants, is also being carrying out simultaneously to restore the natural beauty in the vicinity.