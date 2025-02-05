CDA accelerates development projects across key sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has reaffirmed its commitment to expediting development projects in various sectors of Islamabad, with a particular focus on completing long-delayed initiatives.

This was announced during a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa at the CDA Headquarters on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by CDA board members and senior officers from relevant departments.

During the briefing, it was revealed that development work in Sector C-14 is progressing on schedule, with roads, drainage, and sewage systems expected to be completed within the next two months.

Chairman Randhawa expressed confidence that the sector’s development would be finalized ahead of the planned timeline.

He also directed officials to ensure that possession of plots in Sector C-14 is handed over to allottees upon payment of their final installments.

To enhance transparency, Chairman Randhawa emphasized the need to keep allottees informed about the progress of development work through the CDA website and other communication platforms.

He further instructed officials to expedite arrangements for the provision of electricity and other essential facilities in the sector.

In a forward-looking move, Randhawa also proposed the installation of state-of-the-art solar lights in Sector C-14, aligning with sustainable development goals.

The meeting also addressed the long-standing delays in Sector E-12, with Chairman Randhawa directing officials to remove all obstacles hindering its development.

He stressed that work in Sector E-12 should commence immediately, mirroring the progress seen in other sectors.

Meanwhile, developmental work in Sector I-12 was reported to be nearing completion, with significant progress achieved in recent months.

Chairman Randhawa reiterated the importance of addressing all challenges to ensure the timely completion of development projects across all sectors.

To ensure effective implementation, the Chairman instructed the Member Engineering and Member Estate to conduct site visits to Sector C-14 and review the provision of civic facilities.

This hands-on approach underscores the CDA’s commitment to delivering high-quality infrastructure and services to residents.

The meeting concluded with a renewed focus on accelerating development projects and addressing delays, reflecting the CDA’s dedication to transforming Islamabad into a modern and well-planned capital city.