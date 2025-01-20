CDA Accelerates Development Work In Multiple Sectors
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2025 | 09:04 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, presided over a meeting on Monday here to review progress on various sector development projects.
The meeting, attended by board members and senior officials, provided updates on the ongoing work in Sectors C-14, C-16, I-12, and E-12.
During the briefing, it was reported that 90% of the road infrastructure work in Sector C-14 has been completed, with blacktop work scheduled to commence as soon as temperatures improve.
Drainage and sewage work in the sector is also progressing at a rapid pace, and no significant obstacles remain.
Additionally, a demand note for electricity provision in Sector C-14 has been issued, and development work continues around the clock.
Chairman Randhawa emphasized that possession of the sector should be handed over to allottees upon the completion of their final installment payments, in line with CDA's promises.
The meeting also reviewed the situation in Sector C-16, where the chairman directed officials to resolve any outstanding issues and expedite development work.
Updates on Sector I-12 revealed that base-level work on road infrastructure has been completed, with Triple Surface Treatment (TST) work on the roads set to begin shortly. It was assured that possession of plots in Sector I-12 will soon be handed over to the allottees.
A similar briefing was presented on the progress in Sector E-12.
Chairman Randhawa instructed that development work in the sector be completed promptly, allowing plot possession to be handed over to the allottees without delay.
He also directed officials to remove encroachments in the sector immediately.
Chairman Randhawa reiterated the CDA's commitment to ensuring timely progress and delivery across all development projects, aiming to meet the expectations of allottees and residents.
