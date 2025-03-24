CDA Accelerates Sector Development, Plans Possession In E-12 After Eid
Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2025 | 08:37 PM
The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has directed officials to expedite development work in Islamabad’s new sectors, with a focus on handing over plots in Sector E-12 to owners after Eid-ul-Fitr
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has directed officials to expedite development work in Islamabad’s new sectors, with a focus on handing over plots in Sector E-12 to owners after Eid-ul-Fitr.
The directives were issued during a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday, attended by board members and senior officials.
The meeting reviewed progress in key sectors, including E-12, C-14, I-12, C-15, and C-16.
Plot possession will be granted in phases after Eid, contingent upon owners clearing development charges.
Road infrastructure is nearing completion, while drainage, sewerage, and streetlight installation will be finalized by June.
The chairman stressed that possession should only be given after the final installment payment.
Authorities were ordered to clear garbage and complete pending development work immediately.
The engineering wing was instructed to resolve bottlenecks on a priority basis.
Chairman Randhawa emphasized that development activities must accelerate post-Eid, with all obstacles addressed promptly.
He also announced plans for surprise inspections to monitor progress firsthand.
The meeting highlighted IESCO’s issuance of demand notices for electricity supply in C-14, ensuring utility availability before possession.
APP/smd-sra
Recent Stories
Creators HQ holds 4 Ramadan discussion events to support creators of purposeful ..
?Danone CEO reaffirmed long-term commitment at China Development Forum 2025?
Commissioner inaugurates plantation drive at BISE Bahawalpur
Four killed, one injured in road accident
Fawad appointed as new MD STEVTA
IHC allows PTI founder's meetings two days in week
UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque in Niger village
Abu Dhabi University joins 4th Generation University Initiative
PPP not to compromise on Sindh's intersts: Sharjeel
Governor Kundi commends NYA for empowering youth
CDA cracks down on illegal marquees and commercial structures in Islamabad
KPRA holds training session for PMS Probationers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner inaugurates plantation drive at BISE Bahawalpur4 minutes ago
-
Four killed, one injured in road accident4 minutes ago
-
Fawad appointed as new MD STEVTA7 minutes ago
-
IHC allows PTI founder's meetings two days in week7 minutes ago
-
PPP not to compromise on Sindh's intersts: Sharjeel7 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi commends NYA for empowering youth7 minutes ago
-
CDA cracks down on illegal marquees and commercial structures in Islamabad18 minutes ago
-
DIG SBA conducts weekly orderly room4 minutes ago
-
MD PBM emphasizes media's role in poverty alleviation and social welfare4 minutes ago
-
President SCBAP calls on JUI-F Chief4 minutes ago
-
SSUET to collaborate with Consumers Association in field of Food & Technology4 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for killing groom3 minutes ago