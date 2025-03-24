CDA accelerates sector development, plans possession in E-12 after eid

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has directed officials to expedite development work in Islamabad’s new sectors, with a focus on handing over plots in Sector E-12 to owners after Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has directed officials to expedite development work in Islamabad’s new sectors, with a focus on handing over plots in Sector E-12 to owners after Eid-ul-Fitr.

The directives were issued during a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday, attended by board members and senior officials.

The meeting reviewed progress in key sectors, including E-12, C-14, I-12, C-15, and C-16.

Plot possession will be granted in phases after Eid, contingent upon owners clearing development charges.

Road infrastructure is nearing completion, while drainage, sewerage, and streetlight installation will be finalized by June.

The chairman stressed that possession should only be given after the final installment payment.

Authorities were ordered to clear garbage and complete pending development work immediately.

The engineering wing was instructed to resolve bottlenecks on a priority basis.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized that development activities must accelerate post-Eid, with all obstacles addressed promptly.

He also announced plans for surprise inspections to monitor progress firsthand.

The meeting highlighted IESCO’s issuance of demand notices for electricity supply in C-14, ensuring utility availability before possession.

