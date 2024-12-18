CDA achieves record-breaking pace in Jinnah Avenue Interchange Underpass construction

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa made a visit to the Jinnah Avenue F-8 Interchange project early Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa made a visit to the Jinnah Avenue F-8 Interchange project early Wednesday.

He conducted a detailed review of the project's progress so far and also inspected the ongoing construction activities. The relevant CDA Members, consultants and other relevant officers accompanied him during the visit.

During the visit, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed that work on the flyover and underpass should continue simultaneously, emphasizing the need to complete the project within the record stipulated time. He stated that CDA would set a new benchmark with rapid completion of Jinnah Avenue Underpass in line with the instruction of Federal Interior Minister. He directed the consultants and resident engineers to ensure high-quality construction along with the swift completion of the work.

Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa was also given a detailed briefing by the concerned officers about the progress of the ongoing construction work on the project.

He was informed that the underpass at Jinnah Avenue F-8 Interchange would be completed in just 42 days, with 75% of the construction already finished. Furthermore, he was told that the underpass would be opened for traffic in the last week of December. The Chairman CDA expressed satisfaction with the progress as well as quality of the construction work.

During the briefing, Chairman CDA was further informed that the construction work on all segments including a flyover of the project were progressing swiftly as per schedule. The work on the girders for the underpass was nearing completion, and the concrete work for the underpass bed would soon be finalized. Additionally, it was reported that 70 out of the 74 piles for the Jinnah Avenue Interchange had already been completed.