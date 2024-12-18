Open Menu

CDA Achieves Record-breaking Pace In Jinnah Avenue Interchange Underpass Construction

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM

CDA achieves record-breaking pace in Jinnah Avenue Interchange Underpass construction

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa made a visit to the Jinnah Avenue F-8 Interchange project early Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa made a visit to the Jinnah Avenue F-8 Interchange project early Wednesday.

He conducted a detailed review of the project's progress so far and also inspected the ongoing construction activities. The relevant CDA Members, consultants and other relevant officers accompanied him during the visit.

During the visit, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed that work on the flyover and underpass should continue simultaneously, emphasizing the need to complete the project within the record stipulated time. He stated that CDA would set a new benchmark with rapid completion of Jinnah Avenue Underpass in line with the instruction of Federal Interior Minister. He directed the consultants and resident engineers to ensure high-quality construction along with the swift completion of the work.

Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa was also given a detailed briefing by the concerned officers about the progress of the ongoing construction work on the project.

He was informed that the underpass at Jinnah Avenue F-8 Interchange would be completed in just 42 days, with 75% of the construction already finished. Furthermore, he was told that the underpass would be opened for traffic in the last week of December. The Chairman CDA expressed satisfaction with the progress as well as quality of the construction work.

During the briefing, Chairman CDA was further informed that the construction work on all segments including a flyover of the project were progressing swiftly as per schedule. The work on the girders for the underpass was nearing completion, and the concrete work for the underpass bed would soon be finalized. Additionally, it was reported that 70 out of the 74 piles for the Jinnah Avenue Interchange had already been completed.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Visit Traffic Progress Muhammad Ali December Capital Development Authority All

Recent Stories

Balochistan, Punjab judokas assert dominance at Qu ..

Balochistan, Punjab judokas assert dominance at Quaid-e-Azam Games

2 minutes ago
 Christian employees to receive salary by Dec 20: M ..

Christian employees to receive salary by Dec 20: MD WASA

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Cairo to attend D-8 Summit

2 minutes ago
 Govt committed to improve agri sector: Rana Tanvee ..

Govt committed to improve agri sector: Rana Tanveer

2 minutes ago
 Financial grant released for families of deceased ..

Financial grant released for families of deceased senior police officers

2 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Con ..

AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction to build Noatum Port ..

29 minutes ago
Police organizes blood donation camp for children

Police organizes blood donation camp for children

24 minutes ago
 2 thieves arrested :stolen motorcycles, mobile pho ..

2 thieves arrested :stolen motorcycles, mobile phones recovered

24 minutes ago
 Stakeholder workshop mulls over on inclusive Clima ..

Stakeholder workshop mulls over on inclusive Climate Commitments 3.0 for Pakista ..

24 minutes ago
 Dubai Aerospace Enterprise receives cash proceeds ..

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise receives cash proceeds of $201 million from settlemen ..

29 minutes ago
 Lahore police conduct 5,745 search operations in 2 ..

Lahore police conduct 5,745 search operations in 2024

16 minutes ago
 Motorways closed at various points due to fog

Motorways closed at various points due to fog

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan