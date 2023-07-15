CDA actions against illegal water connection

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :On the instructions of the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), under the leadership of the Deputy Director General Water Management Wing, action had taken against illegal water supply connections on Saturday.

In Bari Imam and Quaid-e-Azam University disconnect about forty more illegal water supply connections. A few of these connections were re-connected, said a news release.

A total of around 150 connections have been cut and issued orders on the occasion of filing the First Investigation Reports (FIRs) and imposing heavy fines against those who have made illegal connections again.

For the past several months, the water supply to Islamabad was affected due to illegal connections, and the water pressure in the sectors of Islamabad was drastically reduced and the number of complaints was increased on a daily basis. Because of the number of illegal connections, the pressure in the lines of the small dam was reduced and the quantity of water was not reaching the big tanks of Islamabad while civilian sectors of Islamabad were getting affected.

Since starting against these connections, the pressure drop in the main water line has decreased somewhat.

On this occasion, the Deputy DG Water Management issued strict instructions to the staff that all remaining illegal connections should be disconnected immediately and continued full action against them.

All connections should be severed especially on Bahra Kahu and Simli Road. The water connections should be given only as per the approved and minimum requirements of the rural area.

Residents are also requested to use less water in avoiding washing cars and floors. In case of violation, water supply staff will immediately issue a challan and registered FIRs as well.

Report illegal connections and water wasters to CDA Water Management Helpline 03357775444. CDA staff will take immediate action against perpetrators.