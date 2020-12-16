UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Activated Faulty Fountains At Various Capital Places

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

CDA activated faulty fountains at various capital places

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) is taking all measures for the beautification of capital city and in this regard, the long-faulty fountains are being repaired and activated.

According to details, fountains at F-10 Roundabout, Shaheen Chowk, 9th Avenue and other places have been restored.

The fountains were installed in the past at cist of millions of rupees to enhance the beauty of the capital city had deteriorated for a long time due to minor defects.

Complaints were being received to fix the fountains. The said fountains also included modern style dancing fountains.

However, the present administration of CDA has started the work of repairing and activating the fountains across the city on the enthusiastic request of the citizens.

So far, dancing fountains at Shaheen Chowk, F-10 Roundabout, Faisal Avenue near Centaurus, Aabpara amd G-7 Green Belt have been activated.

Related Topics

Armenian Dram Capital Development Authority All Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Archaeology Authority organises virtual le ..

16 minutes ago

SAP, Expo 2020 Dubai launch education webinars

31 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed calls for updating legislations to ..

46 minutes ago

ECP should take notice of govt’s decision of hol ..

50 minutes ago

Ministry of State for FNC Affairs explores future ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP organises &#039;6th Virtual Regional Confere ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.