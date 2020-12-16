CDA activated faulty fountains at various capital places

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) is taking all measures for the beautification of capital city and in this regard, the long-faulty fountains are being repaired and activated.

According to details, fountains at F-10 Roundabout, Shaheen Chowk, 9th Avenue and other places have been restored.

The fountains were installed in the past at cist of millions of rupees to enhance the beauty of the capital city had deteriorated for a long time due to minor defects.

Complaints were being received to fix the fountains. The said fountains also included modern style dancing fountains.

However, the present administration of CDA has started the work of repairing and activating the fountains across the city on the enthusiastic request of the citizens.

So far, dancing fountains at Shaheen Chowk, F-10 Roundabout, Faisal Avenue near Centaurus, Aabpara amd G-7 Green Belt have been activated.