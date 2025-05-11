Open Menu

CDA Activates Emergency Response Teams Amid Islamabad Rain Emergency

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2025 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has mobilized all fire and rescue units across the city to respond to emergencies caused by heavy rainfall, officials said on Sunday.

The move follows directives from the CDA Chairman, Chief Commissioner, and Director General of Civil Defence to ensure public safety during the adverse weather conditions.

Rescue teams have been deployed to patrol key areas, addressing incidents such as waterlogging and fallen trees.

According to the CDA, emergency crews successfully rescued victims of a tree collapse near Aabpara and cleared waterlogged streets in low-lying zones.

In a separate incident, a woman driving on 7th Avenue lost control of her vehicle, veering onto a footpath.

Rescue teams provided immediate assistance, ensuring her safety. "Fortunately, she was saved due to their timely response," the CDA stated.

Authorities urged residents to report emergencies promptly to the Disaster Management Wing for swift action.

"The CDA remains committed to public safety and is working round the clock to mitigate risks," the release added.

Efforts to manage the rain-related disruptions continue as more showers are forecast in the coming days.

