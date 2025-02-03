Open Menu

CDA, ADB Collaborate On Sustainable Healthcare Green Data Centre, Intercity Bus Terminal

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 10:50 PM

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa Monday urged the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to devise a financial model aimed at reducing the operational costs of urban and rural healthcare centers, ensuring their long-term sustainability

A delegation from ADB met Chairman Randhawa at the CDA Headquarters, where key discussions revolved around sustainable healthcare financing, the establishment of a Green Data Center, and the development of the Islamabad Intercity Bus Terminal.

Members of the CDA Board and relevant officials were also present at the meeting.

During the briefing, Chairman Randhawa was informed that the Green Data Center would primarily rely on solar energy for power.

He directed ADB to conduct a study to identify the most suitable location for the center.

The Islamabad Intercity Bus Terminal project was another focal point of the meeting.

Chairman CDA was briefed that the initial feasibility study for the terminal has been completed.

In the next phase, ADB will provide technical assistance for detailed feasibility planning, design, and operational strategies to ensure the project's successful execution.

