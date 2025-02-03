- Home
- Pakistan
- CDA, ADB collaborate on sustainable healthcare Green Data Centre, Intercity Bus Terminal
CDA, ADB Collaborate On Sustainable Healthcare Green Data Centre, Intercity Bus Terminal
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 10:50 PM
Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa Monday urged the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to devise a financial model aimed at reducing the operational costs of urban and rural healthcare centers, ensuring their long-term sustainability
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa Monday urged the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to devise a financial model aimed at reducing the operational costs of urban and rural healthcare centers, ensuring their long-term sustainability.
A delegation from ADB met Chairman Randhawa at the CDA Headquarters, where key discussions revolved around sustainable healthcare financing, the establishment of a Green Data Center, and the development of the Islamabad Intercity Bus Terminal.
Members of the CDA Board and relevant officials were also present at the meeting.
During the briefing, Chairman Randhawa was informed that the Green Data Center would primarily rely on solar energy for power.
He directed ADB to conduct a study to identify the most suitable location for the center.
The Islamabad Intercity Bus Terminal project was another focal point of the meeting.
Chairman CDA was briefed that the initial feasibility study for the terminal has been completed.
In the next phase, ADB will provide technical assistance for detailed feasibility planning, design, and operational strategies to ensure the project's successful execution.
Recent Stories
Israeli attacks in occupied West Bank undermining Gaza ceasefire: UNRWA
Arab League condemns Israeli measures against UNRWA
CDA, ADB collaborate on sustainable healthcare Green Data Centre, Intercity Bus ..
Nasim Ashraf's book "Ring Side" launched at IPRI
CBUAE Run in Abu Dhabi sees wide participation
NATO Chief stresses stronger EU partnership for security
Japan's Tokai Optical launches manufacturing operations at SAIF Zone
Ahsan Iqbal seeks govt, academia, private sector collaboration to ensure food sa ..
Punjab Assembly to host CPA Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference
Belgium moves to right as new PM De Wever sworn in
US stocks open sharply lower on Trump tariffs
US manufacturing expands in January, ending 26-month contraction
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA, ADB collaborate on sustainable healthcare Green Data Centre, Intercity Bus Terminal2 minutes ago
-
Nasim Ashraf's book "Ring Side" launched at IPRI6 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal seeks govt, academia, private sector collaboration to ensure food safety54 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly to host CPA Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference54 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to fight cancer: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif55 minutes ago
-
WASA recovers Rs.12.1m from chronic defaulters during January1 hour ago
-
Hazro police crack down on illicit drug trade1 hour ago
-
Fine arts reflect society, inspire hope: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali1 hour ago
-
PU organizes workshop on meta-analysis techniques1 hour ago
-
Resul Celik’s Photography exhibition, capturing timeless beauty of Türkiye1 hour ago
-
Small, medium scale farmers to be included in second phase of Kissan Card: Punjab Agriculture Minist ..1 hour ago
-
LHC directs authorities to make decision on application about Aurat March1 hour ago