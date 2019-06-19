CDA again starts development work at Park Enclave

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has again started developmental work at Park Enclave after a lapse of nearly 3 years.

Under the instructions of the government, stalled sectors have been revived as a first step developmental activity has commenced at park enclave 1.

Citizens had deposited billion rupees in this project and the project could not be completed since 2010. However, now the developmental activities started after a break of three years.

The chairman CDA personally inspected and visited the ground breaking of the bridge at PE-1, being constructed at a cost of Rs 86 million the tenders have been awarded at a much lower rates than the NIT which stood at 130 million.

Chairman directed the CDA staff and contractor to ensure quality work and timely completion.

He also informed that this is merely first of the many developmental projects that are in pipeline and several have been advertised while tenders for more will be issued in coming days.