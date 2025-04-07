CDA aims to complete sector developments by June

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has set a strict deadline of June 2025 to complete all ongoing development projects in Islamabad’s new sectors, including road infrastructure, drainage, and plot allotments

The directive was issued by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa during a high-level meeting held on Monday to review progress on various development schemes.

Senior officials from the CDA board, Engineering Wing, Estate Wing, and other relevant departments attended the meeting, where Chairman Randhawa emphasized the need for timely completion of projects to address the housing needs of Islamabad’s residents.

During the briefing, officials reported that over 50% of road construction in Sector E-12 has been completed, while development work in Sector C-14 is also progressing.

The chairman directed authorities to ensure that all basic amenities, including sewerage, street lights, and road networks, are finalized before the June deadline.

He also stressed the need for timely issuance of demand notices and swift processing of payments, particularly for overseas Pakistanis investing in these sectors.

Chairman Randhawa warned of a zero-tolerance policy against land grabbers and encroachers, instructing officials to take strict legal action against illegal occupants.

He also approved the phased handover of residential plots to owners once development charges are cleared.

To improve urban aesthetics, the CDA will install modern solar street lights in new sectors and enhance green spaces through horticulture and tree plantation.

Additionally, the Engineering Wing has been instructed to upload weekly drone footage of development work on CDA’s official website and social media platforms to ensure transparency.

Informative signboards will also be installed across project sites for public convenience.

The meeting also decided to allocate amenity plots in new sectors for mosques, schools, and hospitals to ensure community facilities are available for residents.

In his closing remarks, Chairman Randhawa reiterated CDA’s commitment to providing high-quality facilities to citizens. “Our top priority is to ensure transparency and efficiency in development works while protecting public interests,” he said.

I will personally monitor progress to guarantee that Islamabad’s residents receive the best possible infrastructure.”