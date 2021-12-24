CDA all set to instal 12 more filtration plants in federal capital

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s Water Supply Wing is taking special measures to instal 12 more water filtration plants in different parts of the city to ensure clean drinking water to the masses of the Federal capital.

The installation of these filtration plants will be completed with cost Rs 27 million for which tenders have been published in newspapers.

According to the details, out of these filtration plants, three water filtration plants would be installed in Sector F-6 and three more plants would be installed in sector G-8 and G-9 at a cost of Rs 13.

4 million.

In addition, one each water filtration plant would be installed at a cost of Rs 4.5 million in Sector F-7 and F-8.

Similarly, two filtration plants would be installed in sector G-6 Rs 4.5 million while two water filtration plants at cost of Rs 4.5 million would be installed in Sector G-7.

In addition, on the direction of CDA management, the Water Supply Department is also upgrading the existing filtration plants in Islamabad and ensuring regular cleanliness of these plants.