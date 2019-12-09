CDA all set to start development work in sector I-15

(@FahadShabbir)

Capital Development Authority (CDA) is all set to start development work in sector I-15, process of Pre-qualification of Contractors would be completed within a week time soon after that tenders for development works would be issued

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) : Capital Development Authority CDA ) is all set to start development work in sector I-15, process of Pre-qualification of Contractors would be completed within a week time soon after that tenders for development works would be issued.

Earlier, through newspapers Authority invited applications from well reputed firms registered with Pakistan Engineering Council in category-I and above for Infrastructure Development of Sector I-15.

In response 42 firms applied for competing, which are being analyzed by the committee constituted in this regard. The companies are being evaluated on financial capability, machinery and human resource, previous experience and reputation. In this connection, instructions have been issued to to ensure the completion of pre-qualification process within a week time, so that tenders of the development work could be issued at the earliest. It is being also ensured that well reputed companies will be pre-qualified so that once the development of sector starts it would be completed without any delay or interruption.

Sector I-15 was designed to provide low-income housing but remained stalled for years. Sector I-15 was designed exclusively for low-income citizens in 2005. There are 10,290 plots of different categories. Despite the allotment of plots no step regarding its development was taken since nearly two decades and allottess of the sector were unable to construct houses on their allotted plots. The incumbent management of CDA in line with its policy to take up the initiation of development work in the stalled sectors, which were previously victim of stalemate, re-designed the plan, structural designs and other codel formalities for initiating development works in sector I-15. As the result of consistent efforts, pre-qualification of contractors is about to finalize and soon development work would be initiated in sector I-15.