CDA allocates funds for maintenance of water supply system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has allocated sufficient funds for maintenance of water supply lines to improve water supply system in the Federal capital.

The water supply department of the federal apex agency were taking inclusive measures for uninterrupted water supply to Islamabad residents, CDA official told APP on Wednesday.

He said the authority will fix dysfunctional tubewells, besides repairing water supply lines linked with it to provide maximum water to the area people.

He said Rs10 million was specified to repair lines in sectors H, I, F and G series, while Rs5 million were set aside to fix lines of tube wells installed in Model Village including National Police academy, Golf Course, Poona Faqiran and Sector H of Islamabad.

Similarly, Rs 1 million would be spent for replacement of electrical equipment of various tube wells in I-Series sectors and tenders have been floated in newspapers in that regard.

Likewise, he said Rs5 million for 8"dia AC line of tube wells in Sector H-8/2 and Rs 3.5 million for fixing of 6" dia pipeline in sector I-9 were earmarked.A budget of Rs5 million was allocated for replacement of 3", 4" and 6" dia pipelines.

In addition, a budget of around Rs5 million has been allocated for the replacement of 3-inch dia ac line in sector I-10/1, while Rs9 million for 10" dia ac line in sector I-10/2. Rs 4 million has been allocated for 3" dia JI Line in Margalla Town Phase One, Two and Humak Town of Islamabad.

Moreover, Rs8.5 million has been allocated for the replacement of 12-inch dia PRCC line in sector I-9 and Rs 4 million for replacement of 6-inch dia ac line in sector H-8 /4.

The authority also specified Rs 8 million for the replacement and improvement of 6" dia pipeline in Sector I-8/4 and I-8/2.

The authority's official appealed the citizens to show responsibility and avoid wastage of water so it can be used by the others.

