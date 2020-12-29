CDA allocates Rs 495 million for clean drinking water supply

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration is working on several projects to provide clean drinking water to the residents of Federal capital.

An amount of Rs495 million has been earmarked for other projects including repair and maintenance of rotten water pipelines, tube wells, water tankers, replacement, installation of new pipelines.

According to the details, the water supply department of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is highly active in providing clean drinking water to the citizens, said a press release.

In this regard, not only rotten and broken water lines are being repaired but also tube wells. Minor faults and damaged motors are also being repaired and replaced.

On the other hand, tankers of water supply department are also serving the city day and night for the supply of water to the residents while the said water tankers are also being repaired.

Tube wells have been repaired and renovated in G-10, G-11, F-11, I-9 and I-10.

The water supply reservoirs are also being repaired. Water supply has been restored by repairing tube wells in G-6, G-7, G-8, G-9, G-10, G-10/3, G-11, F-6 F-7, F-8, F-10, I-9, I-10, H-9, H-10, Humk Town, Rawal Dam, Poona Faqiran and other areas.

The water supply department has also repaired 12 faulty water filtration plants after which now 35 water filtration plants have become operational. On the other hand, repair work of rotten water lines in Sector I-9, I-10, G-11, F-11 and F-10 is underway.