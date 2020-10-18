UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Allocates Rs 602 Mln For Electricity To Sector I-11

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 07:40 PM

CDA allocates Rs 602 mln for electricity to sector I-11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has allocated an amount of Rs 602 million for supply of electricity to Sector I-11.

According to the handouts issued by CDA, the amount of 602 million rupees has been allocated to Mechanical-I Division of the authority for construction of Grid Station – Feeder Line in Sector I-11.

The allocation of funds for supply of electricity to Sector I-11 has been made on directions of Chairman CDA as part of comprehensive strategy of CDA Administration to develop long neglected residential sectors and uplift infrastructure in Islamabad.

The authority has taken a number of steps for development of Sector I-11 in short period of time.

CDA is working on construction of four box culverts in Sector I-11/2 in order to improve drainage system and pedestrian movement in the area. Similarly to CDA is working on Storm Management System in I-11 as well.

Along with I-11, CDA is focusing on development of other long neglected residential sectors also. Development work in phase 1 of Park Enclave is about to complete due to efforts of incumbent CDA Administration while development work of phase-II of Park Enclave is about to start. Similarly development work at other long neglected sectors of Islamabad including I-12, I-15 and E-12 also was in progress.

Related Topics

Islamabad Storm Electricity Progress Capital Development Authority Million

Recent Stories

Winners for HIPAâ€™s â€˜Your Officeâ€™ Instagram P ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways champions UAEâ€™s Frontline Heroes

2 hours ago

UAE, Iceland discuss cultural cooperation

2 hours ago

IHCO Ajman to build 200 homes for people affected ..

2 hours ago

Commercial establishments fully committed to COVID ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches 3D Printing Strat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.