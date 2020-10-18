CDA allocates Rs 602 mln for electricity to sector I-11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has allocated an amount of Rs 602 million for supply of electricity to Sector I-11.

According to the handouts issued by CDA, the amount of 602 million rupees has been allocated to Mechanical-I Division of the authority for construction of Grid Station – Feeder Line in Sector I-11.

The allocation of funds for supply of electricity to Sector I-11 has been made on directions of Chairman CDA as part of comprehensive strategy of CDA Administration to develop long neglected residential sectors and uplift infrastructure in Islamabad.

The authority has taken a number of steps for development of Sector I-11 in short period of time.

CDA is working on construction of four box culverts in Sector I-11/2 in order to improve drainage system and pedestrian movement in the area. Similarly to CDA is working on Storm Management System in I-11 as well.

Along with I-11, CDA is focusing on development of other long neglected residential sectors also. Development work in phase 1 of Park Enclave is about to complete due to efforts of incumbent CDA Administration while development work of phase-II of Park Enclave is about to start. Similarly development work at other long neglected sectors of Islamabad including I-12, I-15 and E-12 also was in progress.