CDA Allocates Rs21 Mln For Beautification Of Green Belts

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2022 | 04:36 PM

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has allocated Rs21 million for beautification and preservation of green belts

The authority would soon float tenders in that regard in newspapers, its spokesman told APP on Monday.

The authority would soon float tenders in that regard in newspapers, its spokesman told APP on Monday.

He said the CDA management has taken multiple steps to maintain and protect the natural beauty of Islamabad.

The Federal apex agency , he said would commence beautification work from green belts situated in sectors I-8/2, H-8/4.

He said the green belts would be decorated with natural stone walls, allied works, landscaping and other materials to keep the area away from encroachments.

The protection of green belts was among the top priorities of the federal apex agency, the spokesman added.

To a query, he said special drive to target encroachments established on the green belts and beyond the plot lines was also underway.

The teams of the Enforcement Directorate were demolishing illegal car parking, building material depots and other encroachments from green belts in different sectors of Islamabad.

Anti-encroachment drive was being participated by Islamabad Capital Territory administration MCI, the federal capital police and concerned formations, he maintained.

