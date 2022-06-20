UrduPoint.com

CDA Allocates Rs22 Mln For Construction Of Jogging Tracks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2022 | 08:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) had allocated Rs 22 million for construction of jogging tracks at various locations in the Federal capital.

The jogging tracks were being constructed on the green belts of Faisal Avenue adjacent to sector G-7/1 and G-7/2 from Luqman Hakeem Road (West), CDA spokesman told APP on Monday.

He said it would also be constructed on green belts of Faisal Avenue opposite Pims Hospital, Fazal Haq Road, adjacent to sector G-6/2 (North) and Rescue 15 (East).

Moreover, the construction work of jogging tracks was underway on Fazal Haq Road adjacent to G-6/3 (North).

The CDA'S management, he said was taking special measures to provide healthy activities to the citizens of Islamabad.

Apart from this, construction work of jogging tracks in Sector F-5, Punjab House including Parbat Road, Park in Sector F-7/4 was also in full swing.

He said after construction of jogging tracks it would offer the residents an opportunity to enjoy some refreshing moments.

The spokesman added that a campaign was underway following CDA chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed's directions to develop, restore and beautify the city.

Similarly, he said the CDA administration had directed the Environment Wing to plant more trees to keep the atmosphere fresh and city green.

