UrduPoint.com

CDA Allocates Rs72.15 Mln For Maraakiz Up-gradation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 07:26 PM

CDA allocates Rs72.15 mln for Maraakiz up-gradation

The management of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to upgrade all the Maraakiz to provide better facilities to the citizens of the federal capital, especially the business community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The management of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to upgrade all the Maraakiz to provide better facilities to the citizens of the Federal capital, especially the business community.

The CDA has allocated Rs72.15 million budget in this regard, said the civic body on Tuesday.

Under the project, up-gradation and rehabilitation of footpaths, parking areas, street lights, sewerage, road carpeting, lane marking, curb stones and other development works would be carried out.

According to the details, a budget of Rs4.90 million has allocated for up-gradation of Sector F-6 Markaz, F-8 Markaz, I-8 Markaz, I-9 Markaz and I-10 Markaz.

Sector F-7 Markaz, G-6 Markaz and G-8 Markaz have allocated Rs4.95 million budget.

Similarly, a budget of Rs4.75 million has allocated for Sector F-10 Markaz and Rs 4.85 million for F-11 Markaz, G-11 Markaz and G-7 Markaz.

In addition, Rs4.80 million has earmarked for upgrading of Sector G-9 Markaz and G-10 Markaz and a budget of Rs3.90 million has allocated for I-11 MarkazThe CDA administration has directed the formations concerned to complete the up-gradation work in all the Maraakiz of Islamabad in two months so that better facilities would be provided to the citizens especially the business community.

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Budget Road Capital Development Authority All Million

Recent Stories

Punjab govt ask artists to register by Nov 30

Punjab govt ask artists to register by Nov 30

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court expresses annoyance over non-recover ..

Supreme Court expresses annoyance over non-recovery of abducted girl Sobia Batoo ..

3 minutes ago
 South Korea to Sell Oil From Inventories at US Req ..

South Korea to Sell Oil From Inventories at US Request - Foreign Ministry

3 minutes ago
 CPO hold Khuli Katchery to address public grievanc ..

CPO hold Khuli Katchery to address public grievances

3 minutes ago
 WASA kicks off sewerage lines cleaning work

WASA kicks off sewerage lines cleaning work

6 minutes ago
 US university professor delivers lecture at Okara ..

US university professor delivers lecture at Okara University seminar

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.