CDA allocates Rs72.15 mln for Maraakiz up-gradation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The management of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to upgrade all the Maraakiz to provide better facilities to the citizens of the Federal capital, especially the business community.

The CDA has allocated Rs72.15 million budget in this regard, said the civic body on Tuesday.

Under the project, up-gradation and rehabilitation of footpaths, parking areas, street lights, sewerage, road carpeting, lane marking, curb stones and other development works would be carried out.

According to the details, a budget of Rs4.90 million has allocated for up-gradation of Sector F-6 Markaz, F-8 Markaz, I-8 Markaz, I-9 Markaz and I-10 Markaz.

Sector F-7 Markaz, G-6 Markaz and G-8 Markaz have allocated Rs4.95 million budget.

Similarly, a budget of Rs4.75 million has allocated for Sector F-10 Markaz and Rs 4.85 million for F-11 Markaz, G-11 Markaz and G-7 Markaz.

In addition, Rs4.80 million has earmarked for upgrading of Sector G-9 Markaz and G-10 Markaz and a budget of Rs3.90 million has allocated for I-11 MarkazThe CDA administration has directed the formations concerned to complete the up-gradation work in all the Maraakiz of Islamabad in two months so that better facilities would be provided to the citizens especially the business community.