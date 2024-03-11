CDA Allots 157 Govt Residences
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has allotted 157 Government residences of different categories to officers and other employees of authority.
The residences were allotted on the basis of seniority on General Waiting List.
However, the allocation of residences was made through balloting.
In all 57 houses were allotted 8n A category, 38 houses 8n B category 25 in C category, 17 in D category while 20 houses were allotted in D category in sectors G-6, G-7, G-8, G-9, G-10, G-11 and F-6.
The CDA Chairman on the occasion said that welfare of employees would remain management's top priority.
