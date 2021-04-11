UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Allots 321 Plots In I-12, I-14

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 01:00 PM

CDA allots 321 plots in I-12, I-14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has allotted 321 plots in sector I-12 and I-14 to people, in lieu of deleted plots.

The plots were allotted through balloting conducted by National Database and Registration Authority.

According to CDA official, the plots were allotted to people whose land was deleted from maps of the said sectors during revision of design and those whose land was allotted to other people [double allotment].

CDA officials said 205 plots were allotted in sector I-12 and 116 were allotted insector I-14. The balloting was held at the CDA headquarters, attended by a number of CDA officers.

He said soon CDA would also allot plots to affected persons of sector E-12 to get possession of the sector. He said currently their application was being scrutinised.

Related Topics

Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award approves 15th edition winn ..

21 minutes ago

India reports record 152,879 new coronavirus infec ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on centena ..

3 hours ago

Local Press: Awarding champions in civil society i ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 11, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.