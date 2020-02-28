CDA amended rules not gone from theory to practice on agro farms due to evil nexus among corrupt elements

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) Evil nexus among the corrupt elements of CDA have led to hamper the implementation of amended rules in respect of sprawling agro farms.It was made binding under rules that 150 fruit trees will be grown on each farm among 504 agro farms in Federal capital per year and 4500 broiler birds , 9000 layer birds and 5000 eggs will be produced per year in poultry farms.Soon after induction of PTI government CDA board had amended rules regarding 504 allotted farm houses on August 31, 2018 in pursuance of directives of federal government.

These amendments were aimed at providing vegetable, fruits, eggs, poultry birds at subsidized rates to the citizens of federal capital as these farms were allotted for this purpose.

But corrupt mafia at CDA planning, designing and building control departments came on the way of implementation of these rules .Still these agro farms are being used for commercial purpose and for luxuries with impunity.CDA had allotted 269 farms to general public, 172 to Islamabad affectees and 63 through auction and the motive behind this allotment was to promote agro farming.

Later the rules were amended and it was made mandatory to grow 150 fruit trees and produce broilers birds and 5000 eggs per annum per poultry farm. However these rules have not gone from theory to practice.Even not a single owner of these farms has been fined for violating these rules due to howling jaws of corrupt mafia.