CDA announces enhanced healthcare benefits for employees, partners with top hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is expanding healthcare benefits for its employees through partnerships with leading hospitals in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa announced during a high-level meeting on Wednesday.

Presiding over a session attended by CDA board members, senior officers, and hospital representatives, Randhawa emphasized the authority’s commitment to employee welfare.

"CDA employees are our most valuable asset, and ensuring their access to quality healthcare is our top priority," he stated.

The initiative includes subsidized treatment at partner hospitals, discounted health insurance policies, and specialized family healthcare packages.

A new digital platform will also be launched soon, enabling employees to track medical records and subsidy applications.

"Our goal is not just treatment but preventive care and healthy living," Randhawa added, highlighting plans for wellness programs.

The CDA Hospital will continue serving staff while collaborating with major facilities to provide affordable, high-quality care.

The move aims to alleviate financial burdens on employees while ensuring comprehensive medical coverage.

Further details on the healthcare partnerships and digital system will be released in the coming weeks.