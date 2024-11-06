CDA announces major infrastructure projects to transform Islamabad’s connectivity, aesthetic appeal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has rolled out a series of major development projects aimed at elevating Islamabad’s urban landscape.

This includes the comprehensive upgrade of the Islamabad Expressway, construction of key interchanges, and a city-wide beautification drive.

These initiatives, designed to modernize the city’s infrastructure, are expected to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and enhance the aesthetic appeal of the capital.

A key component of the development plan is the upgrade of Islamabad Expressway, one of the city's busiest thoroughfares.

This project will involve the expansion of lanes, addition of service roads, and improvement of key intersections, aiming to reduce travel times and streamline traffic flow.

A CDA spokesperson emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, "Islamabad Expressway is a vital link for the capital's residents, and upgrade will significantly alleviate congestion.

He said, "We want to ensure a hassle-free commute for everyone, whether they're heading to work or visiting the city."

He said an interchanges alongside the expressway improvements, the CDA is also constructing new interchanges at high-traffic locations, including F-8 Exchange, PTCL Chowk Interchange, and Serena Chowk Interchange.

These interchanges are expected to eliminate bottlenecks, creating a smoother flow of traffic and allowing for safer and more efficient travel.

“The new interchanges will completely transform traffic management in these areas,” said spokesperson.

He said, “We’re using advanced 3D modeling to ensure these designs meet both functional and aesthetic standards, contributing to a smarter, more accessible city.”

In addition to functional improvements, the CDA has launched a beautification drive to enhance Islamabad’s green and urban spaces.

The initiative includes landscaping, installation of street art, and the addition of greenery along main avenues and in public spaces.

"Islamabad is known for its natural beauty, and the CDA is committed to preserving and enhancing this," remarked the spokesperson.

"Through our beautification projects, we're aiming to create spaces that residents can take pride in, while also attracting visitors to experience our beautiful city."

The CDA's development projects are part of a broader strategy to modernize Islamabad and maintain its reputation as one of the world’s most livable cities.

The public is encouraged to follow the progress of these initiatives via social media under the hashtags #CDAcares and #HumCDA, where updates and further details will be shared.

With a renewed focus on sustainable urban planning and beautification, the CDA is committed to enhancing quality of life and infrastructure, transforming Islamabad into a model for cities nationwide.

