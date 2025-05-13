Open Menu

CDA Announces Merit-based Recruitment To Enhance Healthcare Standards At Capital Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 06:50 PM

CDA announces merit-based recruitment to enhance healthcare standards at Capital Hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced merit-based recruitment for doctors at Capital Hospital, a move aimed at improving patient care and academic excellence.

The announcement was made by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, during the concluding ceremony of the Second Obesity and Robotic Surgery Week on Tuesday.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized that hiring on merit ensures high standards in healthcare services. "This achievement is not just a pride for CDA but a step toward guaranteeing quality patient care," he said.

He credited the CDA administration, particularly Member Administration Talat Mahmood and his team, for the successful recruitment process.

The week-long medical event showcased advanced surgical techniques, including robotic and obesity surgeries, organized under the leadership of Executive Director Dr. Muhammad Naeem Taj and his team.

Randhawa praised the hospital’s commitment to innovation and recognized the nursing staff for their vital role in the event’s success.

Member Administration Talat Mahmood and Member Engineering Nafasat Raza also attended the ceremony.

Recent Stories

Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

4 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

4 hours ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

5 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

5 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

10 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

18 hours ago
 AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

19 hours ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

19 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

19 hours ago
 Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khybe ..

Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan