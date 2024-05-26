Open Menu

CDA Announces Six Month Paid Internship To Fresh Graduates

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2024 | 02:40 PM

CDA announces six month paid internship to fresh graduates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced a six-month `CDA Internship Program-2024` to fresh graduates for paid internships in various departments of the organization.

“The internship program will start from June 2024 to provide an opportunity to young graduates to gain experience and start their professional careers in the different fields,” an official in the CDA told APP.

He said, "The successful candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 40,000 during their stay of six-month internship period in various departments of CDA. The eligible candidates must have completed a bachelor’s degree (04 years) in the last three years from a government recognized institution in the disciplines including business Administration/Management, Marketing and Computer Sciences," he added.

"The candidates awaiting results are ineligible for the internship program," the official said

About the application procedure, he said, "Only e-applications will be accepted and the forms can be accessed and filled out on the link https://apps.cda.gov.pk/Jobs/Internship while the incomplete applications will not be shortlisted."

He said, "The applications submitted in person will not be entertained and applications devoid of requisite information will not be shortlisted. In case of any technical issues in application submission, contact: 051-9252959."

The official said, "The applicants may apply online within 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement and there will be no TA/DA allowed to the candidates.

"

Regarding the selection procedure, he said, "The applicants with consistently excellent academic records will be shortlisted and percentage marks obtained in SSC, HSSC and bachelor or equivalent will be given corresponding weightage from 30 marks each out of a total of 90 marks while 10 marks to be allocated for interview."

He said, "The Names of the shortlisted candidates for the interview will be uploaded on the CDA website with detailed guidelines. https://apps.cda.gov.pk/."

"The number of interns, placement, assigning of duty and termination of the internship will be at the discretion of the CDA.

However, interns can also request for termination of internship on 15 days’ notice in writing but internship completion certificate to not be awarded in such cases," he said.

The official said, "The application of those students, who have served as interns under ‘CDA Internship Program-2023` will not be entertained/ accepted."

"The internship is neither an offer of appointment nor its period extendable and will not confer any right of employment/regularization," he said.

"The interns will only be entitled to a lump-sum stipend mentioned above and will be governed by the rules of the CDA with regard to disciplinary matters and confidentiality," he concluded.

\395

Related Topics

Business Young May June HSSC Capital Development Authority From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

18 hours ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

20 hours ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

20 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

21 hours ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

21 hours ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

22 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

22 hours ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

23 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

1 day ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan