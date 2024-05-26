CDA Announces Six Month Paid Internship To Fresh Graduates
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced a six-month `CDA Internship Program-2024` to fresh graduates for paid internships in various departments of the organization.
“The internship program will start from June 2024 to provide an opportunity to young graduates to gain experience and start their professional careers in the different fields,” an official in the CDA told APP.
He said, "The successful candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 40,000 during their stay of six-month internship period in various departments of CDA. The eligible candidates must have completed a bachelor’s degree (04 years) in the last three years from a government recognized institution in the disciplines including business Administration/Management, Marketing and Computer Sciences," he added.
"The candidates awaiting results are ineligible for the internship program," the official said
About the application procedure, he said, "Only e-applications will be accepted and the forms can be accessed and filled out on the link https://apps.cda.gov.pk/Jobs/Internship while the incomplete applications will not be shortlisted."
He said, "The applications submitted in person will not be entertained and applications devoid of requisite information will not be shortlisted. In case of any technical issues in application submission, contact: 051-9252959."
The official said, "The applicants may apply online within 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement and there will be no TA/DA allowed to the candidates.
"
Regarding the selection procedure, he said, "The applicants with consistently excellent academic records will be shortlisted and percentage marks obtained in SSC, HSSC and bachelor or equivalent will be given corresponding weightage from 30 marks each out of a total of 90 marks while 10 marks to be allocated for interview."
He said, "The Names of the shortlisted candidates for the interview will be uploaded on the CDA website with detailed guidelines. https://apps.cda.gov.pk/."
"The number of interns, placement, assigning of duty and termination of the internship will be at the discretion of the CDA.
However, interns can also request for termination of internship on 15 days’ notice in writing but internship completion certificate to not be awarded in such cases," he said.
The official said, "The application of those students, who have served as interns under ‘CDA Internship Program-2023` will not be entertained/ accepted."
"The internship is neither an offer of appointment nor its period extendable and will not confer any right of employment/regularization," he said.
"The interns will only be entitled to a lump-sum stipend mentioned above and will be governed by the rules of the CDA with regard to disciplinary matters and confidentiality," he concluded.
