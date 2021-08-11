CDA anti-encroachment drive in full swing

Capital Development Authority's (CDA) enforcement directorate on Wednesday conducted operations against encroachments in different areas of Islamabad and demolished various illegal structures and buildings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority's (CDA) enforcement directorate on Wednesday conducted operations against encroachments in different areas of Islamabad and demolished various illegal structures and buildings.

Authority was taking indiscriminate actions against influential people to eliminate land mafia from the city, a news release said.

According to details, the operations were launched from IJP Road area of Islamabad in which heavy machinery was used to demolish the walls of an illegal car parking on the green belt connected to Sabzi Mandi.

Similarly, 35 illegal houses along the rain drain behind CTTI College opposite IJP Road were demolished with the help of heavy machinery, so as not to create any untoward situation in view of urban flooding in the recent monsoon rains.

In addition, four illegally established cattle pens near a traffic signal on IJP Road in the same area of Islamabad were demolished and the land handed over to the Environment Department so that trees could be planted there as well.

Later, an illegal guard room, a drop-down barrier outside a residential house in Sector F-6/3, Street number 11, was also demolished and the seized goods by the CDA and deposited in the store.

Likewise, two illegal ordinary hotel constructed in Sector G-9 and Sector G-10 of Islamabad were also demolished.

It should be noted that for the last several months, the CDA in the Federal Capital has been engaged in continuous operations against illegal encroachments and constructions, which have resulted in the relinquishment of billions of rupees of government land.