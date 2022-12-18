UrduPoint.com

CDA Anti Encroachment Drive In Full Swing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2022 | 02:30 PM

CDA anti encroachment drive in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :On the instructions of Chairman CDA Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman Yunis, DG enforcement gave necessary tasks to the enforcement officers and staff against encroachment as in the light this department has carried out several operations in different sectors.

Apart from this, one truckload of equipment was confiscated by removing the encroachments from the green building. Several notices were issued while taking action under the building by-laws.

According to the details, the operation started from sector G-10 where encroachments outside the plot line in the form of fences, additional gates and sheds were demolished.

While taking action against encroachment on Sector G-7/3-4 Green Belt, one truckload of goods was seized by removing the encroachment.

A natural drain was being narrowed in Sector D-17 and a written notice was issued to Nasir who was the supervisor of the society to stop the work.

Similarly, illegal plazas were being constructed near Mauza Sangjani, out of which written notices were issued to Aljanat Arcade, Green Seventeen and Arman Arcade. The government land near the PW stop on the Express Highway was being occupied for the purpose of nurseries.

Dense fog disrupts road traffic in parts of Punjab Heavy machinery is being parked on Sector I-9 green belt, which was affecting the greenery of the green belt.

Challan team took action and issued challan for two owners of machinery and sent them to Senior Special Magistrate CDA court for trial.

