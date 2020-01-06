UrduPoint.com
CDA Anti-encroachment Drive In Full Swing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 08:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The Capital Development Authority's (CDA) Enforcement Directorate Monday demolished several encroachments and illegal construction from different areas of the city.

Conducting the ongoing anti-encroachment, the enforcement teams razed down an under-construction house and a boundary wall in Bari Imam, said a press release received here.

A number of illegal fruit stalls from Park Road had also been removed while a Suzuki Pickup laden with fruits was also confiscated.

Similarly, encroachments from Khanna Pul were also removed and confiscated material was shifted to CDA store.

Moreover, building material depot set up illegally in the Federal capital's sector I-10 was also demolished while illegally closed public pathway in the sector I-10/3 was also opened for the pedestrians by removing encroachments from the vicinity.

