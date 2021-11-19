CDA approve designs of three buildings

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 08:44 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday approved designs of three buildings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday approved designs of three buildings.

The plan was approved in a meeting of the Design Vetting Committee of the Authority held here at CDA headquarters.

The officers of planning wing and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

The building plans of various commercial buildings in Islamabad were placed before meeting for approval.

The meeting considered the building plans of six commercial plots and gave approval to three.

Plot No. 5 of Blue Area, Plot No. 99 of Sector H-8/1 and Khadija Al-Kubra Mosque in Sector D-12/1 was approved in the meeting.

Similarly, the building plan for commercial building in Park Road area of Islamabad was not presented due to absence of the architect.

