CDA approved hiring of consultant of up-gradation IJ Principal road

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd December, 2019) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved the hiring of consultant for carrying out expansion, rehabilitation and up-gradation of I.

J Principal Road. Instructions have been issued that advertisement regarding hiring of services of consultant should be released in the national dailies during the current week.The consultant will prepare complete feasibility of rehabilitation work particularly focusing on traffic load.

The study includes the designing of rehabilitation of I.J Principal Road and its widening. On the other hand CDA during an operation stopped unauthorized construction work on plot No. 26, G-6 Markaz.

The subject building was earlier sealed as its basement was being used as Save Mart Store instead of parking which falls under non-conforming use.Moreover, illegal/ unauthorized construction was also stopped earlier, however, authority observed that the owner has again started construction work, upon which prompt action was taken on Sunday and not only construction activities on top floors were stopped but the premises were also sealed.

The operation was conducted on Sunday which was participated by Enforcement Directorate, ICT Administration, Islamabad Police and Building Control Directorate.The premises had been sealed several times in the past but the owner de-sealed the premises without any permission or approval.

After completion of all codal formalities the building has been sealed due to non conforming use and violation of building bye laws and ICT Zoning Regulations. During the operation conducted on Sunday illegal construction work being carried out at the top floors of the plaza has also been stopped.

The owner has submitted undertaking that he would not carry out any further construction work.