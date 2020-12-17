CDA approves 16 mln for Park Enclave-I security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved Rs16 million for security of unique housing project of Park Enclave-I

In this regard, applications have also been invited from reputed firms of the country. Around Rs100 million has been paid to SNGPL, installation of LED lights in Park Enclave.

According to the details, the current administration of CDA is committed for creating a model, modern and state-of-the-art housing project for which the CDA management has not only completed the stalled development work on the housing project but also the previously neglected development project.

In addition, to the completion of development work in the last one year, the project has also ensured the provision of required funds and effective monitoring for the completion of the remaining works of the project due to which the development works of Park Enclave-I has been completed.

More flowers and fruit trees are being planted under the tree planting drive to enhance the beauty and greenery of the said sector. The boundary wall of Park Enclave-I has already been completed.